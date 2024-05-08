Heavy traffic on SB 15 freeway due to overturned RV and trailer in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Commuters on the southbound I-15 experienced significant delays on Wednesday afternoon following an incident where an RV pulling a travel trailer overturned, blocking all lanes north of State Route 138.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:45 pm on May 8, 2024, causing significant disruptions in normal traffic flow through the Cajon Pass area.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the RV and trailer both ended up on their sides, however, the occupants managed to exit the vehicles safely and no injuries have been reported.

(Photo: Yasby Sanchez)

To manage the situation, a 2-hour SIGALERT was declared around 2:23 pm and all lanes were temporarily closed to traffic. This led to heavy traffic congestion back to Main Street in the City of Hesperia.

Additionally, traffic along Main Street leading into the Town of Phelan slowed considerably as motorists sought alternative routes.

(Photo: Yasby Sanchez)

Heavy-duty tow trucks were called to the scene to facilitate the removal of the wrecked vehicles and to help restore normal traffic flow. As of now, efforts are ongoing and the authorities are doing their best to reopen the affected lanes as quickly as possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or to find alternate routes until the situation is fully resolved.

(Photo: Dion Ayala) (Photo: Dion Ayala) (Photo: Dion Ayala) (Photo: Dion Ayala)





