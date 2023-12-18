Heavy Traffic Causes Significant Delays on Southbound 15 and Highway 138 on Monday

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The southbound I-15 freeway turned into a nightmare for commuters on Monday, as heavy traffic from Hesperia down to the Cajon Pass continues to cause significant delays for travelers.

Distressed Victor Valley News Group (VVNG) members reported missed flights, canceled appointments, and even the unfortunate need to call off work due to the relentless congestion.

Adding to the mayhem, Highway 138, both east and west, is also experiencing an overwhelming influx of vehicles, adding to the already congested conditions. Alternate routes such as Mariposa Road, which is typically a reliable detour, were also inundated with heavy traffic, leaving commuters with limited options.

(Photo: FCO Rodriguez)

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that the only closure was at the entrance to the southbound scales in the Cajon Pass. This closure follows a traffic accident on Sunday involving a tragic incident with a tractor-trailer, which veered off the side of the road.

Despite this lone closure, the ripple effect was felt throughout the surrounding areas, compounding the congestion woes faced by frustrated commuters.

Motorists traveling along this vital stretch of highway are advised to brace themselves for significant delays of up to 1-2 hours.