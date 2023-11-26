Heavy Post-Thanksgiving Traffic Causes Delays Along Interstate 15 through Cajon Pass

HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.com) – The aftermath of Thanksgiving festivities brought about significant traffic congestion on Interstate 15 that continued well into Saturday and is expected to persist through Sunday.

As of 5:00 p.m. on November 25, 2023, commuters traveling southbound on the 15 freeway encountered a buildup in traffic starting just north of Bear Valley Road, which stretched all the way to just south of Highway 138.

According to Google Maps, those departing from Rancho Cucamonga at 5:00 p.m. could anticipate arriving at their destination in Victorville around 6:23 p.m., indicating a delay of nearly 1.5 hours.

Fortunately, despite the heavy traffic volume, northbound lanes were relatively unaffected by any major incidents throughout the day.

Just prior to 5:00 p.m., authorities received reports of a vehicle fire on the northbound 15 freeway at the Palmdale Road offramp. Thankfully, the occupants of the vehicle managed to extinguish the fire before it caused any significant damage.

Another collision was reported close to 5:00 p.m. on Highway 138 near Lone Pine Canyon Road, involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV). Motorists traveling on Highway 138 near the 15 Freeway should anticipate substantial delays due to this incident.

Fortunately, no major accidents or disruptions have been reported thus far, although the heavy traffic is expected to persist. Commuters are advised to exercise caution and allow for extra travel time when navigating these congested roadways.

