15 freeway
Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond
15 Freeway, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Commuters along the 15 freeway experienced moderate to traffic-heavy delays as many people took to traveling during the holiday season.
On Monday evening, December 26, 2022, according to several traffic maps, there are points along the northbound and southbound areas of the 15 freeway that remain congested through the Cajon Pass, in areas of Barstow, and up to the Nevada Stateline.
The average delay time experienced in those high-spot areas is estimated to be about 30 minutes.
There were no reports of major crashes along the 15 Freeway, but there were a few reported minor incidents.
At 4:54 p.m. there was a reported hit-and-run crash in the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway, just south of Highway 138. No injuries were sustained.
At 5:01 p.m., December 26, the California Highway Patrol logs reported a slowdown in the area of the 15 Freeway and Highway 138 for reports of a white dog on the freeway, it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.
No further incidents were reported active on the logs as of 5:11 p.m.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville Approves Massive 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse and Distribution Center
-
All News6 days ago
San Bernardino County officials warn homeowners of real estate scam
-
All News6 days ago
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
-
All News4 days ago
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead behind dumpster in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville man hit multiple times in the head with a baseball bat, suspect arrested
-
All News7 days ago
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course