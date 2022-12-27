Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond

15 Freeway, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Commuters along the 15 freeway experienced moderate to traffic-heavy delays as many people took to traveling during the holiday season.

On Monday evening, December 26, 2022, according to several traffic maps, there are points along the northbound and southbound areas of the 15 freeway that remain congested through the Cajon Pass, in areas of Barstow, and up to the Nevada Stateline.

The average delay time experienced in those high-spot areas is estimated to be about 30 minutes.

(List of Delays in minutes.)

There were no reports of major crashes along the 15 Freeway, but there were a few reported minor incidents.

At 4:54 p.m. there was a reported hit-and-run crash in the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway, just south of Highway 138. No injuries were sustained.

At 5:01 p.m., December 26, the California Highway Patrol logs reported a slowdown in the area of the 15 Freeway and Highway 138 for reports of a white dog on the freeway, it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

No further incidents were reported active on the logs as of 5:11 p.m.

