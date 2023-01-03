15 freeway
Heavy fog, traffic jams Cajon Pass Tuesday Morning, Southbound 15 Freeway
CAJON PASS, (VVNG.com) — Traffic remained heavy Tuesday as many travelers headed back home from their holiday excursion.
On the morning of January 3, 2023, mapping a travel route from Hesperia to Rancho Cucamonga showed a travel time of more than 1 hour, almost double the average travel time.
However, commuters traveling on the northbound Interstate 15 from Rancho Cucamonga to Hesperia are experiencing lighter traffic than those heading southbound, with a travel time of about 40 minutes, according to the fastest route.
As of 10:30 am, southbound traffic is experiencing a delay beginning just north of Oak Hill Road.
A view from a Cal Trans freeway camera near the truck runaway escape ramp shows heavy fog lingering above the freeway, however, there are no reports of any crashes in the Cajon Pass.
