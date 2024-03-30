Healthgrades Names Desert Valley Hospital a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Desert Valley Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor.

This achievement, along with Desert Valley Hospital’s accomplishments as a Five- Star rating for: Defibrillator Procedures, Pacemaker Procedures, Hip Fracture Treatment, Treatment of Pneumonia, and Treatment of Diabetic Hospitalizations. These recognitions reflect Desert Valley Hospital’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care.

“Desert Valley Hospital has cultivated an outstanding safety culture that prioritizes the well-being of both patients and staff, setting a high standard for patient safety nationwide,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize Desert Valley Hospital for providing top-quality care while preventing serious injuries to patients during their hospital stay.”

Desert Valley Hospital has also received an “A” for Social Responsibility by The Lown Institute. As well as named Top Community Hospital by Beckers Healthcare.

“We are honored to receive this recognition. This award serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Our devoted team has implemented rigorous safety protocols, embraced innovative technologies, and fostered a culture of continuous improvement to create a safe environment for all.” Said Imran Siddiqui, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Desert Valley Hospital. “This recognition is a reflection of our commitment to excellence, and we will continue to strive for the highest standards of healthcare delivery for our patients.”

Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates for approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine this year’s top-performing hospitals for patient safety. During the 2020-2022 study period, nearly 170,000 potentially preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals, with four patient safety indicators accounting for close to 75% of these incidents. * Healthgrades’ analysis revealed that patients treated in hospitals receiving the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award have a significantly lower chance of experiencing one of the four leading safety indicators than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (approximately 52% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest (approximately 56% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (approximately 67% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (approximately 71% less likely)

Where you’re treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals–with data insights not available anywhere else. To learn more about how Healthgrades measures hospital quality, visit healthgrades.com.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades Patient Safety Ratings and Excellence Award methodology which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2023.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.





(Scroll Down To Comment)