All News
Head-on crash shuts down Route 66 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A head-on crash involving a vehicle and a dump truck prompted authorities to shut down a stretch of Route 66 in the Cajon Pass.
It happened at 4:21 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, near Cajon Blvd. and Kenwood Avenue.
Matt Fuller, a resident of Apple Valley, said the crash happened in front of him and described it as an explosion. According to Fuller, a male in his mid 20’s was driving the white sedan when for reasons still unknown, he swerved and went head-on with the Super-10 Dump truck.
“It was one of the worst accidents I’ve ever seen in person,” stated Fuller. Fuller said the driver in the sedan was trapped and injured very badly but alive.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and extricated the driver from the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Officers from the California Highway Patrol are handling the investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
ADS
Latest News
San Bernardino County reports largest single-day increase with 753 new COVID-19 cases
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County health officials reported 753 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on...
Head-on crash shuts down Route 66 in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A head-on crash involving a vehicle and a dump truck prompted authorities to shut down...
Caltrans and XpressWest Complete Lease Agreement for high-speed rail service along I-15
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered...
Hesperia man charged with DUI after crash injures woman on 7th Street
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia man faces multiple charges after police say he was driving under the influence of...
Transient arrested for attempted GTA in Victorville released on zero-bail
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old transient arrested for an attempted Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in Victorville was released hours...
Trending
-
All News2 weeks ago
Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s officials release new details into the hanging death of Malcolm Harsch
-
All News2 weeks ago
Sheriff’s Department says foul play not suspected after Black man found hanging in tree near Victorville City Library
-
All News2 weeks ago
UPDATE: MISSING TEEN FOUND SAFE
-
All News1 week ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
-
All News2 weeks ago
Suicide apparent in death of Malcolm Harsch, family provides statement after reviewing footage
-
All News2 weeks ago
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
-
All News2 weeks ago
3 killed, 1 airlifted in Highway 138 crash Thursday evening