Head-on crash shuts down Highway 395 Thursday night in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were critically injured in a head-on traffic collision Thursday night in Victorville.

It happened just before 9:30 pm, on December 30, 2021, along U.S. Highway 395, north of Bear Valley Road, and involved a gray Dodge Charger and a white older model Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Victorville City Firefighters responded to the crash determined they had two patients with critical injuries and requested helicopters to respond to the scene.

(photo by Andrew J.)

Due to weather, four helicopters declined the flight and the patients were transported by ground ambulances. An update on their injuries was not available at the time of this article.

US Highway 395 was closed in both directions between Bear Valley and Luna Road while deputies photographed the scene and the vehicles were removed from the roadway.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

