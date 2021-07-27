All News
Have you seen missing Victorville woman Carman Earl?
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for help finding a Victorville woman with a mental disorder after she walked away from her Victorville home, officials said.
The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 56-year-old Carman Earl last seen at 1:30 am, on July 27th on Angelica Way, near Liberty Park.
Sheriff’s officials said she has not been seen or heard from since that time and does not have her medication with her.
Ms. Earl is described as a black female, approximately 5’6″ tall, 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, floral print pants, and pink Croc-style shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ms. Earl is asked to contact Deputy V. Quiroz or Deputy J. Greterman at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
