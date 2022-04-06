All News
Have you seen missing person Juan Juarez from Apple Valley?
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old male.
Juan Juarez was last seen at his residence on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the area of Apple Valley Road near Navajo Road. Family members discovered him missing at 9:30 a.m.
According to a sheriff’s news release, Juan left on foot and his primary language is Spanish.
“Juan suffers from multiple medical conditions which require the use of medical equipment,” stated the release.
Juan was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, a white tank top, and flip-flops. He is described as a Hispanic Male Adult, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Ramires at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
