Hard road closure between Adelanto Road and the Keurig Dr Pepper driveway for road improvements

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Victorville City officials advised of road improvements between Adelanto Road and the Keurig Dr. Pepper driveway that will require a hard road closure beginning May 9 to July 27th.

Preferred Paving Co. will be making improvements. Signage will be in place and motorists must utilize alternate routes.

Extreme caution should be used when driving within the area and motorists can expect delays. The Keurig Dr. Pepper driveway will remain open throughout this project.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.