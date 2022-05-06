Featured
Hard road closure between Adelanto Road and the Keurig Dr Pepper driveway for road improvements
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Victorville City officials advised of road improvements between Adelanto Road and the Keurig Dr. Pepper driveway that will require a hard road closure beginning May 9 to July 27th.
Preferred Paving Co. will be making improvements. Signage will be in place and motorists must utilize alternate routes.
Extreme caution should be used when driving within the area and motorists can expect delays. The Keurig Dr. Pepper driveway will remain open throughout this project.
