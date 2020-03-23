Harbor Freight is donating inventory of N95 masks, face shields, and gloves to local ER rooms

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Harbor Freight Tools announced they’ve decided to donate their entire supply of N95 Masks, face shields, and nitrile gloves to local emergency rooms.

“As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective fear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders as the impact of COVIFD-19 is being felt across the country. America depends on these heroes every day and in the days ahead we will depend on them even more,” stated a company statement.

If you work at a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room and in need of these items, please ask the officer in charge of procurement at your hospital to visit https://hf.tools/ppe-request to provide the necessary information needed to determine eligibility.

If you aren’t with a hospital but would like to provide Harbor Freight with the name of a 24-hour emergency room in your community that might need help, please email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com, identify the hospital’s city and state in the subject line.

The company said it would email the hospitals it could help with a voucher when the supplies are available for pick up at their local Harbor Freight.

Applicants are reminded NOT to make requests at local hospitals, local stores, or via the call center.

“Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to full everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got,” stated Eric Smidt, owner, and founder of Harbor Freight Tools.

