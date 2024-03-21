Handgun found in student’s locker at Victor Valley Community College in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials at Victor Valley Community College in Victorville confirmed a student was arrested after a handgun was found inside his locker during an incident on Wednesday.

It happened at about 4:15 pm, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, when a male was observed displaying a handgun near the lake area of the campus.

“Two students reported the incident to campus police, who responded immediately and detained the individual without incident,” stated Robert Sewell, Director of Marketing for VVC.

Sewell said the investigation by VVC campus police led to the discovery of a handgun in a book locker within the Student Activities Center.

The male student is currently being processed and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department detention center for carrying a loaded firearm on campus.

His identity has not been released yet and officials did not specify if the gun was loaded/unloaded or a possiblele reason/motive for the student bringing the gun onto the campus.

“We are grateful for the quick response of the students who reported the incident and the prompt action taken by our campus police officers,” stated Sewell.

VVC officials said they remain committed to the safety and security of its campus community and are working closely with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation.

Counseling and support services are available for any members of the campus community who may require assistance.

Students may reach out to Ilsa Odin at Ilsa.Odin@vvc.edu if they need assistance with any mental health resources. Employees of VVC can reach out to EAP services or their health care professionals.





