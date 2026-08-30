Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Coming Soon To Apple Valley, A First For The Victor Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is coming to Apple Valley, marking the popular ice cream company’s first location in the Victor Valley.

The new Handel’s will be located at 19201 Bear Valley Road, Suite H, in Apple Valley, in the former Nubi Yogurt location, the business confirmed to VVNG.

“Apple Valley, get ready!” the company wrote in its Instagram announcement. “Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is coming soon! We can’t wait to bring you scoops, smiles, and plenty of sweet memories.” The company told customers to “Stay tuned for the big opening date!”

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The Apple Valley shop will be the first Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream location in the Victor Valley. The closest existing location is in Rialto at 1135 Renaissance Parkway. Handel’s also has locations in Rancho Cucamonga and Redlands.

(The corner of Bear Valley Road and Apple Valley Road as seen on Google Maps in May 2023)

From One Ohio Ice Cream Parlor To A Nationwide Brand

Handel’s traces its roots to Youngstown, Ohio, where Alice Handel started the business in the summer of 1945, according to the company’s official history.

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“Using fresh fruit from her backyard garden and her own personal recipes, Alice lovingly made ice cream that quickly became a neighborhood favorite,” the company states.

Alice operated the single ice cream parlor for 40 years. On its 40th anniversary, the street was renamed Handel’s Court in her honor. Shortly afterward, Lenny Fisher purchased the brand and oversaw its expansion beyond the original Ohio location.

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Today, Handel’s continues to make its ice cream fresh at each store, following traditions and methods that date back to Alice Handel’s original operation.

The company says its 80 years of ice cream-making have resulted in a collection of more than 130 flavors. Individual shops select 48 flavors to offer each month, while certain fan-favorite flavors remain available at all Handel’s Scoop Shops.

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Among the flavors featured by the company are Buckeye, Butter Pecan, Chocoholic Chunk, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, Coffee Chocolate Chip and Cotton Candy.

The Apple Valley announcement did not provide a specific grand-opening date. Those interested in the latest opening updates can follow the Handel’s Ice Cream Apple Valley Instagram page.

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(handelsicecream.com)

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