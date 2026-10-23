Handel’s Apple Valley Grand Opening Set For Oct. 24 With Free Ice Cream Giveaway
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will celebrate the grand opening of its new Apple Valley location on Saturday, Oct. 24, with free ice cream for the first 100 guests in line.
The store, located at 19201 Bear Valley Road, Suite A, is already open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The grand opening event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Apple Valley shop.
According to a post from Handel’s Ice Cream Inland Empire, the first 100 guests in line will receive “FREE ICE CREAM FOR A YEAR.” The promotion is described as a “free small sugar or cake cone every week beginning the date designated on the card.”
The event will also include a prize wheel, DJ, face painting, and a photo booth.
“Mark your calendars because something sweet is coming your way! Handel’s Ice Cream is thrilled to announce the grand opening event of our newest location in Apple Valley on October 24,” according to the post.
The company said the celebration will include “a day filled with fun, flavor, and festivities.”
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded by Alice Handel in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1945. According to the company, Handel began making ice cream using fresh fruit from her backyard garden and her own recipes.
The company says its ice cream is still made fresh at each store, with batches made by hand on site, and the brand has grown from a single ice cream parlor into nearly 200 locations across 20 states.
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