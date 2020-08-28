Hair salons, barbershops in SB County approved to operate indoors effective Monday 8/31

San Bernardino County, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hair salons and barbershops in San Bernardino County have been approved to operate indoors effective Monday, August 31, under stringent COVID-19 guidelines.

The Friday announcement comes nearly six months after the State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health issued an order requiring most Californians to stay at home to disrupt the spread of COVID-19.

After some back and forth in late July, barbershops and hair salons were given the green light to operate their services outdoors.

The challenges that came with offering outdoor hair services in the Victor Valley proved challenging for many business owners as record-breaking heat gripped California with frequent windy days across the High Desert.

In addition to various protocols such as cleaning and disinfecting, hair salons, barbershops, and employees were issued industry-specific guidelines.

Some of those guidelines are as follows:

Hair salon or barbershop operators must provide and ensure workers use all required protective equipment, including eye protection, face shields, and protective gloves when necessary.

Hair salon or barbershop operators should consider where disposable glove use may be helpful to supplement frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer; examples are for workers who are screening others for symptoms or handling commonly touched items.

Contact customers before visits to confirm appointments and ask if they or someone in their household is exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. If the customer answers in the affirmative reschedule the appointment. Request customers to bring and use face coverings during the visit. If appropriate for the service, consider asking customers to come to the salon with their hair freshly cleaned in order to minimize time for the appointment. Customers should be asked not to bring children or others with them to the appointment.

Hair salon or barbershop workers should avoid sharing phones, tablets, laptops, desks, pens, other work supplies, wherever possible. Never share PPE.

Discontinue the use of shared food and beverage equipment in breakrooms (including shared coffee brewers).

This industry is also encouraged to use credit cards and contactless payment systems. If electronic or card payment is not possible, customers should come with exact cash payment or check.

Find the status of other activities in your county, effective Aug. 31, on the Official California State Government Website using the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tool.

