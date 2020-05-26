Hair salons and barbershops in San Bernardino County can reopen with modifications

SACRAMENTO — Starting today, San Bernardino County and other counties that have met the criteria for accelerated re-opening can re-open hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.

State public health leaders noted that Californians staying at home and exercising caution when out helped flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Permitted salon activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. Such as:

haircuts

hair coloring

blowouts

weaves and extensions

braiding

lock maintenance

wig maintenance

hair relaxing treatments

Salon activities that cannot be done with face coverings on both the worker and client – or that require touching the client’s face – remain prohibited. Such as:

shaving

facial waxing

threading

eyelash services

facials

At this time, nail salons and gyms are not allowed to reopen.

Under the new guidance to reopen, salons and barbers must:

Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services.

Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment.

Encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.

Screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness.

Require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.

Gyms, nail salons, movie theaters, sports and entertainment venues, libraries, bars and wineries, hotels and motels, and public swimming facilities won’t be authorized to reopen until Stages 3 and 4.

