All News
Gunshot fired during robbery at Victorville Shell gas station
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for a suspect who fired at least one round during an armed robbery inside a Shell gas station in Victorville.
It happened at about 4:44 AM, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the 17900 block of Bear Valley Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG an unknown suspect brandished a handgun at the employee and demanded cash.
“After receiving cash from the registers, the suspect took several packs of cigarettes,” stated Rodriguez. “As he approached the door to exit, he fired one round from the firearm through the glass window.”
Deputies responded and conducted an extensive search of the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, approximately 5’10” and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a grey sweater, black pants, and white socks.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Woman, 91, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News6 days ago
Driver killed in Mariposa Rd head-on crash identified
-
All News2 days ago
Town of Apple Valley levels the playing field on sidewalk vendors
-
All News4 days ago
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday night crash on Village Drive in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley woman carjacked at gunpoint outside her home, suspect arrested
-
All News3 days ago
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley man, 34, arrested for identity theft
-
All News2 days ago
Victorville man, 34, arrested for possession of child porn