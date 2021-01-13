Gunshot fired during robbery at Victorville Shell gas station

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are searching for a suspect who fired at least one round during an armed robbery inside a Shell gas station in Victorville.

It happened at about 4:44 AM, on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the 17900 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG an unknown suspect brandished a handgun at the employee and demanded cash.

“After receiving cash from the registers, the suspect took several packs of cigarettes,” stated Rodriguez. “As he approached the door to exit, he fired one round from the firearm through the glass window.”

Deputies responded and conducted an extensive search of the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, approximately 5’10” and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a grey sweater, black pants, and white socks.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.