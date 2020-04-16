GTA suspect rams victim’s car while trying to flee in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday, April 13, 2020, at approximately 8:17 a.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Balsam Avenue in reference to a grand theft auto.

Through video surveillance, the victim observed his vehicle leaving his residence. The victim got into his daughter’s vehicle and followed the suspect and his stolen vehicle.

Hesperia Sheriff’s Station Taylor Reynolds said as the suspect was stopped at a red light, the victim attempted to block his stolen vehicle.

“When the victim began to exit his vehicle, the suspect rammed the victim’s vehicle and fled,” stated Reynolds. “The victim’s stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Victorville.”

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

