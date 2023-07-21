GTA investigation results in 4 arrests and additional stolen vehicles found in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Grant Theft Auto investigation lead to the arrest of four people and the discovery of additional stolen vehicles in Lucerne Valley.

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, a white trailer was stolen from the 35300 block of Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. Deputies completed a grand theft auto report and started an investigation to locate the stolen trailer.

On Monday, July 17, 2023, the trailer was located at a residence in the 36500 block of Richard Street in Lucerne Valley. Deputy J. Delano authored a search warrant for the residence.

“During execution of the search warrant, additional stolen vehicles and trailers were located along with firearms, ammunition, heroin, and packaging consistent with the sales of narcotics,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Ervin Burton, 63, a resident of Burbank, Demetrice Stroman, 32, Donna Fowler, 50, and Wesley Burrows, 41, all three residents of Lucerne Valley, were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Wesley Burrows, who is a convicted felon, was also charged with felon in possession of ammunition and possession of narcotics for sales. Demetrice Stroman was also charged with being under the influence of narcotics while armed. All suspects were booked at High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

