Green Tree Inn security guard arrested for the murder of Alexander Jackson-Baldwin

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old security guard at the Green Tree Inn Hotel has been arrested for the murder of Alexander Jackson-Baldwin.

Detectives handling the investigation identified the suspect as Clarence Jones, a resident of Apple Valley, and arrested him at his place of employment located at 14173 Green Tree Blvd on Monday, July 18, 2022. Officials said he was taken into custody without incident and is being held on a $1 million dollar bail.

On April 1, 2022, at 2:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the Green Tree Inn after the reporting party advised he heard gunshots and observed an adult male on the ground.

(Alexander Jackson-Baldwin)

When deputies arrived, they found Alexander Jackson-Baldwin near the entrance of the hotel with a gunshot wound. At about 2:20 a.m., medical personnel arrived and ultimately pronounced Jackson-Baldwin deceased.

Officials did not provide a motive for the murder. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-387-3609.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

