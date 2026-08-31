Green Tree Golf Course To Close For One Day Sept. 1 As Victorville Takes Over Operations

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Green Tree Golf Course and its Pro Shop will close for one day on Sept. 1 as the City of Victorville takes over operations from Sierra Golf Management, which is concluding its management of the course at the end of August.

In a statement to the Green Tree community, Sierra Golf Management thanked the City of Victorville and those who have supported the course during the company’s time as operator.

“We want to sincerely thank the City of Victorville for the long-standing relationship and the opportunity to serve the Green Tree community,” Sierra Golf Management said. “Most importantly, thank you to all of the golfers, members, families, junior golfers, and staff who have supported Green Tree throughout our time here. We truly appreciate the relationships we have built over the years.”

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The City of Victorville previously announced that Sierra Golf Management chose to cancel its contract with 30 days’ notice. The city will begin operating the golf course and Pro Shop effective Sept. 1 while it searches for a new operator.

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The golf course and Pro Shop will be closed only on Sept. 1 to allow city staff to assume operations and receive training.

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“To ensure a smooth transition of services, the Golf Course and Pro Shop will undergo a single day closure on Sept. 1 as City staff assumes operations and is provided training,” according to the City of Victorville’s written statement. “Normal operations for both the Golf Course and Pro Shop will resume on Sept. 2. The daily hours of operation will remain unchanged.”

Sierra Golf Management also advised current annual members to contact the Green Tree Pro Shop or email tanner@sierragolfmanagement.com for important information regarding their memberships. The notice also applies to parents or guardians of junior annual members.

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Sierra encouraged the Green Tree community to watch for additional information from the City of Victorville regarding the transition.

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“Thank you again for all of your support over the years. We wish Green Tree Golf Course and its community nothing but the best moving forward,” Sierra Golf Management said.

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Green Tree Golf Club is a public golf course on Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville. Designed by William F. Bell, the course opened in 1963 and features a par-72 layout stretching just over 6,600 yards.

Residents with questions about the city’s transition can email CSadmin@victorvilleca.gov.

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