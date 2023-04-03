Green Tree Blvd in Victorville closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Green Tree Blvd. in Victorville is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

It happened at about 6:55 pm, on April 2, 2023, at the intersection of Third Avenue and Rodeo Drive or Green Tree Blvd.

Firefighters arrived at the location and requested an airship to land at Desert Valley Hospital. Mercy Air 2 accepted the flight and airlifted the critically injured pedestrian to Antelope Valley Hospital.

A two-door Mercedes-Benz with a shattered front windshield pulled to the right shoulder, just west of the intersection. The vehicle was occupied by a male, a female passenger, and a small baby in a car seat. The male driver was seen speaking with police and providing his statement.

A shoe and a piece of clothing belonging to the pedestrian remained in the middle of the roadway.

Firefighters requested a second ground ambulance to respond to the scene to check on another person with possible injuries.

At about 7:30 pm, Victorville City Public Works employees arrived on scene and begin setting up barricades for an extended hard-road closure.

Green Three Blvd is expected to remain closed in both directions between Second and Third Ave for an unknown duration. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

