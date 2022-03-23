Granite Hills High School graduate publishes his first two books

APPLLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Brent H. Robinson has reason to celebrate after a major bookstore chain picked up two of his newest published books.

The American Author and Film Director was born in Inglewood, California and was raised in Apple Valley where he graduated from Granite Hills High School in 2018.

Two years later, Mr. Robinson celebrated his first writing award at the 2020 Cinematic Writers Festival in San Diego and since then he’s been unstoppable.

Now available in Barnes & Noble in paperback and hardcover, his new books are titled The Appointant, and Suite 11, and Robinson said he has more books on the way.

The Appointant, written by the mystery author, is a twist of historical conspiracy events that ties in with a fictional story of science fiction

“I do plan on writing about 10 more books before 2022 is over,” Mr. Robinson told VVNG.

“I completed New York University film program with a film certificate from IndieWire and RollingStone, and I now attend Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida,” Mr. Robinson told this news website.

In Florida, Robinson will acquire a Bachelor of Science Degree in Digital Cinematography this year, and after graduating, Mr. Robinson said he plans on directing feature films that are depictions of his books.

His book titled The Invasion At 2am, is the third book in the series that will be released in the near future, and is listed as “coming soon” on the writer’s website brenthrobinson.com.

Suite 11, the first of Brent H. Robinson’s three Horror Novella Series, takes place in 1939. “A scare like no other.” – Barnes & Noble

More information can be found at the following at his website: www.brenthrobinson.com or Barnes & Noble’s website: Here.

