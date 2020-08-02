Granite Hills High School Celebrates Its AP Capstone Diploma Recipients

Over 1,900 schools participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program, valued by colleges and universities across the U.S. and around the world.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — At Granite Hills High School, two students have earned the Advanced Placement® (AP®) Capstone Diploma during the 2019-2020 school year.

“We are proud to recognize the outstanding achievements of students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program, and we continue to look forward to providing students with opportunities to explore their passions while building college-level academic and collaboration skills,” said Chuck McCall, Principal.

The AP Capstone Diploma TM program allows students to develop critical thinking, research, and presentation skills, both individually and as a team. Students conduct academic research on a variety of topics of personal interest in two interdisciplinary courses: AP Seminar and AP Research.

To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP Exams. To receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research. Over 1,900 schools participated in the AP CapstoneTM program worldwide during the 2019-2 020 school year, when approximately 9,800 students earned the AP Capstone Diploma and 5,200 students earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

At Granite Hills High School our Capstone Diploma recipients focused their research on a range of topics, including Student- Counselor Relationships and Communication within the Student- Teacher Dynamic.

“Congratulations to the AP Capstone award winners, who conduct, present, and defend academic research on topics they are passionate about,” said Trevor Packer, College Board senior vice president of AP and Instruction. “Their ability to manage long-term projects, collaborate with teams, and deliver effective presentations will accelerate not only their academic careers but their professional careers as well.”

Of the students who participated in the AP Capstone Diploma program at Granite Hills High Schools, two were awarded the AP Capstone Diploma by earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar, AP Research, and on four additional AP Exams. They are Itasha Kooner and Daniel Luna.

The College Board Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. A 3 or higher on an AP Exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on AP Exams, saving them time and money. Research shows AP students are better prepared for and more likely to enroll and remain in college, do well in classes, and earn their degrees on time. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams align their high standards.