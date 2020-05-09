Good Samaritan pays for strangers’ groceries at Food 4 Less in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Good Samaritan stepped up to help out several strangers waiting in the checkout line at a Food 4 Less in Victorville on Friday.

Random acts of kindness from strangers during the coronavirus pandemic have not only helped people across the Victor Valley but have also inspired others to do the same.

VVNG member Austin Lopez shared about his own personal experience that happened to him today, as he shopped for his household’s necessities at the Food 4 Less on Bear Valley Road.

Austin was waiting in the check out a line when a man wearing a motorcycle helmet approached him and several others in the long line and told them he was going to pay for their items.

“He explained to me that he wanted to bless people today,” stated Austin. “I had to ask him what he did for a living and all he told me was “I am prior military, in my last tour I got blown up.”

According to Austin, the Good Samaritan wouldn’t take no from anyone and that he wanted them to have a good day. “He said we were all going through tough times and that’s why he’s doing this.”

Austin said many people were touched by the man’s kindness.”My little family and I thank you whoever you maybe I will always keep you in my prayers,” stated Austin.

(photo by Austin Lopez//Facebook)



