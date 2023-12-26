Golden Chopstix Express Chinese Cuisine Restaurant to Open New Location in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A new dining option is set to join the bustling food scene in Hesperia as Golden Chopstix, an express Chinese cuisine restaurant, prepares to open its doors.

The restaurant will be situated at 16922 Main Street, in the shopping center anchored by Stater Bros.

It is set to open in January occupying unit G, on the corner opposite of a recently announced Jamba Juice. The unit was formally a Flame Broiler.

Following the success of its sister restaurants in Victorville and its two locations in Apple Valley, the arrival of Golden Chopstix marks the fourth addition to the Victor Valley.

The existing neighboring establishments include Sizzler, Big Lots, and Little Caesars Pizza.

Known for its signature dishes such Broccoli Beef -a delicious blend of fresh broccoli, beef & garlic in a special soy sauce, wok cooked to perfection – Orange Chicken, and Kung Pao Chicken, Golden Chopstix is set to bring its popular menu to Hesperia, offering a blend of traditional flavors along with their culinary experiences.

A Southwest Gas utility work truck was parked ouside the restaurant, preparing to turn on the gas. (Photo: Vanessa Hijar)

Other menu highlights include the famous cream cheese wontons – a combination of cream cheese, imitation crab meat, and green onion wrapped in a crispy wonton skin.

And of course, their irresistible egg rolls filled with ground beed, celery, onion & cabbage, wrapped and fried till they’re golden brown, with a side of sweet & sour sauce.

Expressing their commitment to quality and service, Golden Chopstix emphasizes their dedication to using fresh, high-quality ingredients and providing a memorable dining experience for individuals, groups, and families to enjoy Chinese fast food that is both fair and affordable.

The anticipated opening is scheduled for January 2024.



