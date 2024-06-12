 
GoFundMe Launched to Support Family of 14-Year-Old Who Died in Mini Bike Accident in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 12, 2024 | 4:53 pmLast Updated: June 12, 2024 | 4:57 pm
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been initiated to support the family of 14-year-old Dylan M. Martinez, who tragically passed away following a traffic accident in Hesperia.

The accident occurred on Monday, June 10, 2024, at around 8:32 pm on Farmington Street, located in a residential area east of Cottonwood Avenue.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak, deputies were dispatched to the scene after reports of a traffic collision. “Upon deputies’ arrival, it was learned that a subject was riding a mini dirt bike and performing a ‘wheelie’ when the bike collided with a pick-up truck traveling in the opposite direction,” Paslak stated.

Dylan was immediately rushed to Desert Valley Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck remained on the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

The GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Dylan’s family with funeral expenses and other related costs during this heartbreaking time.

Those who knew Dylan remember him as a beloved friend who touched the lives of many. He was set to begin his freshman year at Oak Hills High School in the fall. Described as wise beyond his years, Dylan had a promising future ahead of him. His life, however, was tragically cut short while he was doing what he loved — riding his dirt bike.

The community is encouraged to donate to the GoFundMe campaign if they are able. The campaign organizers and Dylan’s family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support in this sorrowful time.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, please visit Support for Dylan Martinez’s Family.

The Hesperia Police Department is handling the traffic collision investigation.

