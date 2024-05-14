GoFundMe Launched for Victorville man killed in Mother’s Day head-on crash

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in a Mother’s Day crash as Chad S. Cahill, 32, from Victorville.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:11 pm on Sunday, May 12, 2024, along Rock Springs Road, near the intersection with Glendale Avenue.

A report from the California Highway Patrol explains that a 1999 Toyota Tacoma, traveling west on Rock Springs Road, crossed the solid double yellow lines and into eastbound traffic. Simultaneously, a 16-year-old male from Hesperia was driving a 2023 Jeep Renegade eastward on the same road.

Despite efforts to avoid the collision, the Jeep Renegade was struck by the Toyota, leading to injuries for Mr. Cahill, who was the driver of the Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Jeep Renegade, apart from one passenger who complained of chest pain and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, were unharmed.

Ericka Morales created a GoFundMe to help support Chad’s family.

“Chad Cahill was friends with everyone. He was a loving, caring person. He was passionate about the things that he loved, and he was a wonderful father to his children. He always tried to speak positivity into peoples life and impact their moods and mindsets. He was extremely dedicated to his family,” stated Ericka.

The fundraising campaign will help alleviate some of the financial pressures associated with the arrangements. Donations can be made via the following link: Support Chad Cahill’s Family in this tragic time

Officer J. Wheeler from the Victorville CHP Station is leading the ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 760-241-1186.





