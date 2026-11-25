GoFundMe Launched For Nathan Sakaue, 14, Serrano Freshman Who Died After A Hiking Fall In Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe has been launched to help the family of Nathan M. Sakaue, a 14-year-old Serrano High School freshman from Phelan who died Tuesday after falling while hiking on Pine Mountain in Wrightwood.

Chris Lindish organized the fundraiser, titled “In Memory of Nathan Sakaue: Supporting His Family,” to help Nathan’s parents, Kay and Joyce, pay for funeral expenses and ease the financial impact of taking time away from work.

Nathan played trumpet in Serrano High School’s marching band, loved basketball and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, according to the fundraiser.

“Known for being polite and considerate, Nathan often showed how much he cared through his actions,” Lindish wrote.

Kay is an elementary special needs teacher, and Joyce teaches music. Lindish said Nathan’s death has also deeply affected his younger brother, Jared.

Lindish said all proceeds will go directly to Kay and Joyce. Those who wish to donate or share the fundraiser can visit In Memory of Nathan Sakaue: Supporting His Family.

(GoFundMe) (GoFundMe)

What Happened On Pine Mountain

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched at about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Nathan and two other boys from Phelan were hiking on Pine Mountain when he and a 17-year-old slipped and fell down the icy mountainside. The third hiker, a 16-year-old boy, remained at the top of the mountain and called 911.

Deputies on foot could not reach the hikers because of the remote terrain. The Sheriff’s Aviation Division located the boys and lowered a medic to the scene, where Nathan was pronounced dead. Crews hoisted the injured 17-year-old off the mountain and airlifted him to a hospital. The 16-year-old was uninjured and was released to his family after crews hoisted him to safety.

Crews recovered Nathan from the mountain at about 5 p.m. and took him by ground to the Coroner’s Division, which identified him as Nathan M. Sakaue of Phelan.

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