GoFundMe Launched For Leonardo Molina After Fatal 15 Freeway Crash Near Field Road

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe campaign is seeking support for a burial ceremony for Leonardo Molina, a 38-year-old Richmond resident who died in a pickup truck crash on the 15 Freeway south of Field Road.

Kimberly Orellana organized the fundraiser, titled “Honoring Leonardo Molina,” for Stephanie Flores. The campaign remembers Molina, also known as Leo Jr., as someone who helped others and could light up a room.

“He showed up for everyone and never asked for anything in return. He was truly a beautiful soul,” Orellana wrote in the fundraiser description.

According to the campaign, loved ones received the unexpected news of Molina’s death on Monday, November 16, 2026. They are asking for help honoring his wish to have a burial ceremony.

“We understand that we are all going through hard times, but anything will help us get a step closer,” Orellana wrote.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. that Monday on northbound Interstate 15, south of Field Road, in unincorporated San Bernardino County, according to a written statement from the California Highway Patrol’s Barstow Area office.

Investigators determined Molina was driving a 1999 Toyota pickup northbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the truck traveled onto the right shoulder and down a rocky embankment before striking the rising embankment on the opposite side.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office subsequently identified him as Leonardo Molina.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs are not believed to have contributed to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer E. Moreno at 760-255-5900.

Those wishing to contribute or share the fundraiser can visit Honoring Leonardo Molina on GoFundMe.

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