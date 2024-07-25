 
GoFundMe Launched for Female Pedestrian Killed on Main Street in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 24, 2024 | 6:19 pmLast Updated: July 24, 2024 | 6:21 pm
Assist in Honoring Roberta Araiza's Memory

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the family of a 35-year-old woman who was tragically killed after being struck by a car at an intersection in Hesperia on Monday.

Roberta Araiza, the victim identified in the incident, was hit by a vehicle at approximately 5:20 a.m. on July 22, 2024, near the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue, as confirmed by Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

According to Rodriguez, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the ongoing investigation conducted by the Hesperia Police Department. Currently, there is no indication that Araiza was struck by more than one vehicle.

Roberta’s mother, Roxanne Araiza, has made a heartfelt appeal to the community for assistance in laying her daughter to rest. She expressed her grief and need for support, stating:

“I need help to lay her to rest. I have no income at this time. Thank you all and God bless you. Please pray for me. I need all the support I can get. She was my only child and I don’t know how to navigate this.”

The community is encouraged to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign set up in Roberta’s memory. Donations will assist in covering funeral expenses and providing some relief to her grieving mother.

To support the family, please visit the GoFundMe page: Assist in Honoring Roberta Araiza’s Memory.

Assist in Honoring Roberta Araiza's Memory
(Gofundme)

