GoFundMe Launched for Family of 26-Year-Old Killed in Highway 395 Crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family of Juan Manuel Burgoin Velarde, a 26-year-old Adelanto resident who died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 395.

Burgoin Velarde graduated from Adelanto High School and was the youngest of three brothers. He worked at the Taco Bell near Palmdale Road and Highway 395 and part-time at the Wingstop next door.

His coworker, Leticia Velazquez, remembered him as a hard worker who held up to three jobs. She said he did landscaping in the mornings when work was available and dreamed of returning to school.

Velazquez said Burgoin Velarde always put his mother first and wanted to help her financially as much as he could. He loved his family, she said, and worked to give them the best he could.

(GoFundMe)

The fundraiser, created by his mother, Lorena Zazueta, remembers him in its Spanish-language description as a friend, a wonderful young man and, above all, a wonderful son. It says he had “thousands of dreams and goals” and that Zazueta, his siblings and his stepfather are devastated by his unexpected death.

“Juan Manuel will live on in our memories,” the fundraiser says, translated from Spanish.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies responded at about 3:38 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, to a crash in the 11000 block of Chamberlaine Way at Highway 395.

Smith said Burgoin Velarde was driving a Ford sedan southbound on Highway 395 when it collided with a silver Toyota Camry before striking a traffic signal pole.

The Ford came to rest partially on its side, with its frame bent around the base of the pole. The roof buckled, leaving the sedan nearly unrecognizable.

Burgoin Velarde was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the Camry was uninjured, Smith said. The crash remains under investigation.

Those who wish to support his family can donate through GoFundMe.

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Related Article: Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto