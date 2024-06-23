Gofundme Launched For Apple Valley Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 247

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Apple Valley woman, Kristina Kimsey, tragically lost her life after her motorcycle was struck head-on by a car on Old Woman Springs Road (Highway 247) on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on June 20, 2024, around 6:25 p.m. at Visalia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Kimsey was riding north on a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the accident happened. A 2020 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 43-year-old Apple Valley man, was headed south.

CHP officials reported, “This crash occurred when the driver of the Toyota drove to the left of the solid yellow line to overtake slower moving traffic, directly into the Harley-Davidson’s path of travel, and caused a head-on collision.”

Kimsey was thrown from her motorcycle and suffered major injuries. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Kristina Kimsey leaves behind three children, James (20), Sophia (18), and Ethan (16). A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Kimsey’s family during this difficult time. Help Kristina’s Bereaved Family

The Apple Valley Unified School District said Ms. Kimsey began her career in November 2017 as a paraeducator at Rancho Verde. She later transitioned to Desert Knolls in February 2018 as a special education paraeducator. She began teaching in the SUCCESS/ACHIEVE program at Yucca Loma in September 2019. Recently, she had transitioned to Phoenix Academy with the ACHIEVE program and was set to return to Yucca Loma for the upcoming school year.





(Scroll Down To Comment)