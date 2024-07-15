Gofundme Launched for Apple Valley Man Killed in Off-Road Accident at Reeves Dry Lake

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On the morning of July 14, 2024, an unfortunate off-road vehicle accident at Reeves Dry Lake resulted in the untimely death of Angel J. Rivera, a beloved father, brother, son, and friend.

Rivera, aged 33, was involved in the incident while driving a 2019 Yamaha YXZ1000R SS side-by-side vehicle, with his sister as a passenger.

Authorities reported that the vehicle overturned after an unsafe turning movement, leading to Rivera’s fatal injuries. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Thankfully, his sister, a 35-year-old from Las Vegas, escaped without injuries.

In the wake of this sudden tragedy, Rivera’s family is navigating the challenging process of memorial arrangements. He leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son. To support the family during this difficult time, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up.

Those who wish to contribute to the fundraiser can offer their support through the following link: Support for Family After Tragic UTV Accident.

On Sunday night, Loved ones gathered together and held a candlelight vigil at Angel’s home.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much to everyone who came out and showed my brother love tonight. He definitely would have loved it. Angel, this life is gonna be hard to do without you. You’re my best friend. I love you so much. Tell Mom we love her,” stated Trisha Rivera

The Rivera family appreciates any assistance as they honor Angel Rivera’s life and legacy. Meanwhile, authorities request any witnesses or individuals with information about the incident to contact the CHP’s Victorville Office at (760) 241-1186.

(Photo: Trisha Rivera)

Related Article: Off-Road Vehicle Accident at Reeves Dry Lake Bed Results in Fatality





(Scroll Down To Comment)

Apple Valley man dies in off-road accident, family seeks support.