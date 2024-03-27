Gofundme Launched For Adelanto Man Killed in a Training Accident at Northwest Lineman College

OROVILLE, California. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old man killed in a training accident at Northwest Lineman College in Northern California was identified as Carlos Mendoza, a resident of Adelanto.

On Monday, March 25, 2024, a 911 call was made from the college regarding a student injury located at 2009 Challenger Avenue in Oroville, California.

According to the Oroville Police Department, first responders located the male victim with injuries related to a fall from a pole that was used for “educational purposes” during training.

First responders conducted life-saving measures, however, Mendoza succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

“The pole ultimately failed, causing the victim to fall along with it. The fallen pole unfortunately fatally incapacitated the victim,” stated the Oroville Police Department.

Due to the incident occurring during regular teaching hours and sensitivity, the Oroville Police Department requested that the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy program be activated to provide counseling services to the students and witnesses.

The victim’s family is asking the community to unite and provide financial support to the family as they prepare to lay their beloved son to rest.

Carlos, a member of the High Desert community, graduated from Victor Valley High School in 2023, where he excelled in baseball. Following his graduation, he attended Northwest Linemen School in Oroville, California.

His fatal accident occurred just one week short of him completing the lineman program.

Carlos was filled with anticipation for his future in this career path. He was cherished as a son, grandson, nephew, brother, and friend. His sudden loss has left everyone devastated.

Carlos shared a profound bond with his family, who took immense pride in his growth and achievements. We ask you to consider any contribution, no matter the size, to assist the family during this trying time. Your generosity will make a meaningful impact.

Donations can be made via the following link: Dream to be a lineman, cut short!

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26





