Gofundme launched for 4-month-old girl killed in rollover crash on I-15 in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A baby girl killed in a rollover crash on the I-15 freeway was identified as 4-month-old Ehlani Barraza. Her mom, Denisee Castro, has launched a Gofundme to help cover funeral expenses.

Denisee, her husband, his mom, Ehlani, and a 7-year-old relative were heading back home to Salinas, CA after taking a short trip to visit with family in Yuma, AZ.

Just before 1:00 pm, on Sunday, August 1st, the family was traveling northbound on the I-15 freeway and had just reached the top of the Cajon Pass, south of Oak Hill Road when their Honda Accord collided with a semi tractor-trailer. The collision caused both children to be ejected as the vehicle rolled multiple times.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Many Good Samaritans stopped to help and even attempted to render CPR on little Ehlani before she was rushed off by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

San Bernardino County Firefighters requested two helicopters to land on the freeway and airlift the 7-year-old boy suffering from a broken leg and the grandmother who suffered a concussion to trauma centers.

Denisee, 19, posted a quick video of her smiling baby to Facebook on July 30th with the caption “1st road trip, enjoying the weekend out (with a sun emoji).”

(A photo of Ehlani posted to Facebook on May 10, 2021.)

Family member, Daniel Salas told VVNG the young couple visited the husband’s sister in AZ and took their little baby to experience the area. “My mom told me when she met the little baby the father was so happy, he was telling my mom, look at my baby she’s so big, and the baby was giggling full of joy,” stated Daniel.

In the Gofundme description, Denise said her baby was the most happy and loving baby anyone could ever meet and her smile filled up the whole room. “She had more to live but she was too perfect for earth God needed her back.”

Denisee is asking for help to lay her baby to rest in Salinas, CA where they live. Donations can be made via the following link: Ehlani’s M. Barraza Expenses

The driver of the semi stopped at the scene and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

