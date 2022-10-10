Gofundme launched for 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed near Lancaster

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in a traffic accident in Lancaster has launched a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses.

It happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:05 am, in the area of Avenue J at 140th Street East near Lancaster.

Officials said Frank Garcia was driving a Chevy Silverado traveling westbound on Avenue J along with two passengers, approaching 140th Street East.

According to California Highway Patrol, a white Nissan Frontier was stopped at a two-way stop sign failed and the driver failed to yield the right-of-way and entered the intersection.

The left front of the Nissan struck Garcia’s truck and caused it to overturn multiple times before coming to a rest on the eastbound dirt shoulder of Avenue J, officials said.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and pronounced Garcia deceased at the scene.

One of Garcia’s passengers sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second passenger had minor injuries. The female driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries.

‘This has hurt our families beyond words. Frankie was an amazing father, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and husband anyone could have ever asked for. He had such a beautifully sweet, kind-hearted, and bright soul who made us all smile and laugh,” stated Jessica.

Jessica said her husband lived for being a father to their daughter Kira and being close to family. “He was a strong, dedicated, and big-hearted man. Everything he did was for Kira and I,” she stated.

Donations can be made via the following link: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later”

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the CHP Antelope Valley Area office, at 661-948-8541.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.