GoFundMe Created For 9-Year-Old Hesperia Girl Killed In Crash At Escondido Avenue And Palm Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of 9-year-old Mia-Tafi Fetu, who died following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at Escondido Avenue and Palm Street in Hesperia.

The fundraiser, titled “In Loving Memory of Mia-Tafi Fetu,” was created by Akenese Fetu to help Mia-Tafi’s parents with funeral and burial expenses.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our sweet Mia-Tafi Fetu,” the organizer wrote. “On November 2, 2026, Mia-Tafi was tragically taken from us in a car accident. She was only 9 years old.”

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The organizer said the family is struggling to process the sudden loss of Mia-Tafi and created the fundraiser to help ease the financial burden on her parents during an unimaginable time.

“No family is ever prepared to lose a child, and our hearts are broken as we try to process this unimaginable loss,” the organizer wrote.

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The GoFundMe states that donations will help cover funeral and burial expenses so Mia-Tafi’s parents can focus on grieving and being together as a family.

“We want to help ease the financial burden so they can focus on being together as a family and grieving their precious daughter,” the organizer wrote.

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The organizer also asked the community to keep Mia-Tafi’s family in their prayers and to share the fundraiser if they are unable to donate.

(GoFundMe)

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers, especially Mia-Tafi’s parents,” the organizer wrote. “Our hearts are hurting so much right now, and we ask for God’s comfort, peace, and strength as we walk through this painful time together.”

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The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Mia-Tafi B. Fetu, a resident of Hesperia.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2026. The crash involved a white 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE and a red 2016 Honda Civic.

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(GoFundMe) (GoFundMe)

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith, two female juveniles from the Honda Civic and one woman from the Mercedes-Benz were transported to the hospital. One person later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

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Mission Crest Elementary School also sent a message to families confirming the death of one of its students following the crash.

“The loss of our young student leaves a profound void across our campus and community,” the school’s message stated. “The entire Mission Crest family mourns this loss, and we extend our sincere thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences to our student’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The GoFundMe is available here: https://gofund.me/893f859b5

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Article: UPDATE: 9-Year-Old Girl Killed After Two-Vehicle Crash At Escondido Avenue And Palm Street In Hesperia

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