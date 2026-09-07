GoFundMe Campaigns Created For Families Of Four Young Victims Killed In Highway 2 Crash Near Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A series of GoFundMe campaigns are remembering the young people killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Wrightwood that left four people dead and two others critically injured.

The deadly crash happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, along State Route 2 on the eastern edge of the Angeles National Forest, between Big Pines and Wrightwood.

According to a written statement from the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley Area, six Wrightwood residents were traveling eastbound in a black 2016 Hyundai Veloster when the driver allowed the vehicle to veer to the right, leave the roadway, overturn, travel down an embankment and collide with a power pole.

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Five of the six occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Four of those ejected suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two surviving occupants were transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and admitted in critical condition. Their current conditions were not immediately available.

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CHP said its preliminary investigation indicated none of the six occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Investigators also said alcohol was likely a contributing factor.

In the days following the crash, friends and community members created online fundraisers to remember those who died and provide financial support to their grieving families.

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(Photo credit: ABC7)

Honoring Jason Potter And The Joy He Brought

A GoFundMe titled “Honoring Jason Potter and the Joy He Brought” was created by Mandee Durdines to support the Potter family following the loss of their son and brother, Jason.

The fundraiser remembers 19-year-old Jason as a talented snowboarder whose personality and energy made an impact on those around him.

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“Jason was an incredibly talented snowboarder who had a way of bringing so much life and energy into every space he entered. His infectious energy, his passion, and the way he connected with people made him someone who was deeply loved by his family, his friends, and so many in our community,” Durdines wrote.

According to the fundraiser, donations will help ease the financial burden associated with the unexpected loss and provide Jason’s family with time and space to grieve and honor him.

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“Jason was deeply loved. His energy, his talent, and the joy he brought to those around him will never be forgotten,” Durdines wrote.

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Those wishing to support the Potter family can donate through the “Honoring Jason Potter and the Joy He Brought” GoFundMe campaign.

(Jasons’ GoFundMe) (Jasons’ GoFundMe)

Jillian LeAnn Torres Memorial Support

A GoFundMe titled “Jillian LeAnn Torres Memorial Support” was organized by Debbie Lynn to support Jillian LeAnn Torres following the death of her son, 19-year-old Cole Torres.

According to the fundraiser, Cole was killed in the crash alongside three of his best friends. “Right now, Jillian is in a state of shock and trying to process something no parent should ever have to face,” the organizer wrote.

The fundraiser also shared that Cole had recently learned at a gender reveal that he was going to become an uncle to a baby girl. Funds raised will help Jillian provide a memorial for her son and give her time and space to grieve.

“With three other families also affected by this tragedy, support from the community means so much right now,” the organizer wrote.

Those wishing to support Cole Torres’ family can donate through the “Jillian LeAnn Torres Memorial Support” GoFundMe campaign.

(Cole’s GoFundMe) (Cole’s GoFundMe) (Cole’s GoFundMe)

Nevaeh – Help Support A Family After Tragic Loss

A GoFundMe titled “Nevaeh – Help Support a Family After Tragic Loss” was created by Jenafer Dably to support the family of 20-year-old Nevaeh Harper following her death.

According to Dably, Nevaeh’s death has affected hundreds of people who knew and loved her.

“She will be missed immensely. So many of us would trade anything to feel her love again. She inspired the people around her through her liveliness, and the impact she made on others is clear in the many lives this loss has shaken,” Dably wrote.

The fundraiser will help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support for the family as they grieve. According to the campaign, donations will also help with housing, groceries, lost wages, counseling, parenting support and other day-to-day expenses.

“If you are able to give, any contribution will help ease some of the financial pressure on the family as they grieve,” Dably wrote.

Those wishing to support Nevaeh Harper’s family can donate through the “Nevaeh – Help Support a Family After Tragic Loss” GoFundMe campaign.

(Nevaeh’s GoFundMe) (Nevaeh’s GoFundMe) (Nevaeh’s GoFundMe)

Lets Comes Together For Rebeka’s Family

A GoFundMe titled “Lets Comes Together for Rebeka’s Family” was created by Mandee Durdines to support the family of 21-year-old Rebekah Cabral-Gonzalez following her death.

The fundraiser remembers Rebeka as a young Wrightwood local who loved athletics, music and the outdoors and dedicated much of her time to helping others.

“Rebeka was a bright light, a free spirit with an incredible zest for life, a kind heart, and a genuine love for the outdoors,” Durdines wrote.

According to the fundraiser, Rebeka was an athlete throughout school, participated in several school bands and worked as a ski instructor. During her time teaching skiing, she developed a special connection with children with special needs.

That compassion continued through her work in behavioral health and special education, where she worked with children with special needs.

“Those who knew her best often felt that this wasn’t simply a job for her, it was her calling. She had a natural ability to connect with people, especially those who needed someone willing to truly see them, listen to them, and believe in them,” Durdines wrote.

The fundraiser also remembers Rebeka’s close relationship with her twin sister, Victoria. “Their connection was deep and unique, a bond that only twins can truly understand,” Durdines wrote.

Funds raised will help Rebeka’s family with expenses and other challenges resulting from the unexpected loss. “Her life was far too short, but the impact she made was not,” Durdines wrote.

Those wishing to support Rebekah Cabral-Gonzalez’s family can donate through the “Lets Comes Together for Rebeka’s Family” GoFundMe campaign.

(Rebeka’s GoFundMe) (Rebeka’s GoFundMe) (Rebeka’s GoFundMe)

The Highway 2 crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Related Article: Four Killed, Two Others Injured In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash On Highway 2 Near Wrightwood

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