All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

GoFundMe Campaign Launched for 14-Year-Old Victorville Teen, Armando “Mayito” Torres

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 23, 2023Last Updated: December 23, 2023
Armando "Mayito" Torres, age 14 of Victorville, passed away on Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of GoFundMe)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In the aftermath of the tragic passing of 14-year-old Victorville teen Armando “Mayito” Torres, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to provide support for his grieving family.

Torres’s sudden departure has deeply affected those who were acquainted with him. Within just six days of its inception, the GoFundMe initiative dedicated to preserving his memory has garnered 88 donations, amassing nearly $4,400 in contributions.

Mayito is survived by his parents, Armando Torres and Naomi Torres Aguilar, as well as his sister.

“I lost my son on Friday the 15th of December. We want to give Mayito the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbye,” pressed Noemi Torres, the initiator of the online fundraiser for her son.

A memorial was placed at Mayito’s residence to honor him following his passing on December 15, 2023. (Submitted Photo)

The 14-year-old, a student at Quail Valley Middle School in the small community of Phelan, is remembered as “a great friend, a great human being, and is loved by so many,” according to a close friend and fellow classmate who opted to remain anonymous. “He was such a wonderful person, even all the teachers and staff loved him; he will be missed.”

“I am currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of Mayito’s funeral. We thank you in advance for your contributions from the bottom of our hearts,” conveyed his mother.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office says Torres died by suicide.

For anyone wishing to donate, the link to the GoFundMe can be found here: Mayito Torres

Remember, you are not alone. If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for support and guidance. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 23, 2023Last Updated: December 23, 2023

Related Articles

Elizabeth “Liz” Becerra Appointed New Mayor of Victorville After Tie Vote

December 23, 2023

Early Morning Solo-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 in Victorville Leaves 1 Injured

December 23, 2023
tbone traffic accident investigation in victorville on mojave drive

2 airlifted after crash in Victorville, unrelated driver arrested for DUI after driving into accident scene

December 21, 2023
Detectives are conducting a murder investigation in a residential neighborhood near the Green Tree Golf course in Victorville.

Murder investigation underway at a home near Green Tree Golf Course in Victorville

December 21, 2023
© Copyright www.VVNG.com 2023, All Rights Reserved. | CONTACT US | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button