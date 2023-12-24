GoFundMe Campaign Launched for 14-Year-Old Victorville Teen, Armando “Mayito” Torres

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In the aftermath of the tragic passing of 14-year-old Victorville teen Armando “Mayito” Torres, a GoFundMe campaign has been initiated to provide support for his grieving family.

Torres’s sudden departure has deeply affected those who were acquainted with him. Within just six days of its inception, the GoFundMe initiative dedicated to preserving his memory has garnered 88 donations, amassing nearly $4,400 in contributions.

Mayito is survived by his parents, Armando Torres and Naomi Torres Aguilar, as well as his sister.

“I lost my son on Friday the 15th of December. We want to give Mayito the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbye,” pressed Noemi Torres, the initiator of the online fundraiser for her son.

A memorial was placed at Mayito’s residence to honor him following his passing on December 15, 2023. (Submitted Photo)

The 14-year-old, a student at Quail Valley Middle School in the small community of Phelan, is remembered as “a great friend, a great human being, and is loved by so many,” according to a close friend and fellow classmate who opted to remain anonymous. “He was such a wonderful person, even all the teachers and staff loved him; he will be missed.”

“I am currently asking for donations to help cover the cost of Mayito’s funeral. We thank you in advance for your contributions from the bottom of our hearts,” conveyed his mother.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office says Torres died by suicide.

For anyone wishing to donate, the link to the GoFundMe can be found here: Mayito Torres

Remember, you are not alone. If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. Reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for support and guidance. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)