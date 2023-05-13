Gofundme and carwash for Hesperia man who drowned in the Mojave River while saving his son

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Vincent Lee Cochran, 52, of Hesperia, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, after drowning in the Mojave River as he saved his son.

Vincent, a father of three, and his 11-year-old son decided to check out the flowing water in the Mojave River, near Rock Springs Road. The details of what exactly happened next are still unclear but somehow his son ended up in the water. Fearing for his safety, Vincent entered the water and successfully rescued his son.

According to a witness, Vincent fell and after hitting his head he was sucked underneath the fast-moving water. Bystanders ran to render aid including CPR.

Sheriff’s officials said both father and son were transported to the hospital where the father was pronounced deceased. The son was later sent home from the hospital to recover.

Loved ones are having a carwash today, Saturday, May 13th in the old K-Mart parking lot. The fundraising event started at 8:00 am and will continue until people stop showing up. For those unable to attend, donations can be made online via the following Gofundme link: Vincent Cochran

A viewing and service for Vincent will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kern Hesperia Mortuary, 16120 Main Street in Hesperia.

Vincent is remembered as a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his three sons, Tanner, Trent, Tiler, and his wife Sheri.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)