Go-Go Pride electric scooter stolen from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen electric scooter.

Sometime between 10:45 am and 11:45 am on September 17, 2020, an unknown subject stole a Go-Go Pride electric scooter from the 20000 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim relies on her scooter to get around.

Anyone with information, please contact Sheriff’s Service Specialist C. Rodriguez at Apple Valley Police Department at (760)240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Please refer to report number 182004518.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.