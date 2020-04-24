Girl, 20, robbed during “Let Go” App meet-up in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old Victorville woman was pushed to the ground and robbed after agreeing to sell a cellphone to a stranger she met on the app “Let Go”.

It happened on April 21, 2020, at about 8:30 pm, in the area of Lacy and Center Streets in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim posted a cell phone for sale on the Let Go app and agreed to meet a potential buyer at an address in Victorville.

“The victim arrived and waited in her car,” stated Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez. “The suspect (potential buyer) arrived shortly after her.

Rodriguez said the victim exited her car and showed the suspect the phone. “He pushed her down, took the phone from her hand, and ran,” stated Rodriguez.

The suspect was identified only as a black male has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

