Get Ready for California Days on Feb. 19 and 20 at Calico Ghost Town￼

CALICO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The all-new California California Days event on the weekend of February 19th and 20th from 9 am to 5 pm at Calico Ghost Town.

The event celebrates the historical timeline of the early settlements when California became the 31st state on Sept. 9, 1850. Additionally, it will coincide with the National California Day that recognizes the Golden State every year on February 22.

Calico Ghost Town will host this new event with educational displays about California’s history, games and contests for the entire family, live entertainment, a chuck wagon chili cook-off and more.

(Schedule of events for Saturday, February 19, 2022)

(Schedule of events for Sunday, February 20, 2022)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.