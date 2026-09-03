George Sanchez Also Charged With Two Counts Of Murder In Victorville Street Racing Crash That Killed Two Teen Girls

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — George Gary Sanchez, the second driver involved in the Aug. 14 street racing crash that killed teenage best friends Maddalyn G. Dailey and Isabell Hill in Victorville, has also been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Sanchez, 49, of Riverside, was previously identified by the California Highway Patrol as the driver of the Dodge Charger involved in the fatal collision. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of engaging in a speed contest on a highway.

Sanchez is scheduled to return to Victorville Superior Court on Sept. 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in Department V10. A booking photo of Sanchez has not been released to the media.

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The development means both drivers involved in the fatal crash are now facing two murder charges.

Terry Lamar Easter, 50, of Apple Valley, the driver of the Chevrolet Camaro, pleaded not guilty to all charges earlier this week. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one felony count of child endangerment and one misdemeanor count of engaging in a speed contest on a highway.

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Bail for Easter remains set at $1 million. His next court dates are listed as a pre-preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 in Rancho Cucamonga, followed by a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10 in Victorville.

The charges stem from the Aug. 14 crash at Ridgecrest Road and Elmwood Drive in Victorville.

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CHP previously said investigators determined Sanchez and Easter were driving at extremely high speeds through a residential neighborhood before the collision. Prosecutors later alleged Easter was street racing at speeds reaching 117 mph.

As the Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Camaro approached the intersection, an Acura TL occupied by Maddalyn and Isabell entered the intersection. The Camaro and Charger struck the Acura, killing both teenage girls, according to CHP.

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The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office previously said Easter’s 8-year-old child was also riding in his vehicle and was injured in the crash. Prosecutors alleged Easter abandoned the child in the vehicle and fled the scene.

Easter remained wanted for several days before surrendering to authorities on the morning of Aug. 26.

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During the search for Easter, CHP detectives arrested three additional people on suspicion of being accessories after the fact. CHP said all three cooperated with investigators and were later released. In total, five people were arrested during the investigation, including Easter and Sanchez.

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The District Attorney’s Office previously said Easter was charged with two counts of murder under Penal Code Section 187, one count of willful cruelty to a child under Penal Code Section 273a(a), and one count of engaging in a motor vehicle speed contest under Vehicle Code Section 23109(a).

“This was not an accident. Street racing at 117 mph is a deliberate and extraordinarily dangerous choice that ended the lives of two young best friends, exposing his own 8-year-old child to that danger, and abandoning his child after the crash to flee the scene.” District Attorney Jason Anderson said. “We intend to hold him responsible for every life devastated by his alleged actions.”

As the criminal cases move forward, family members, friends and members of the community continue to mourn the deaths of Maddalyn and Isabell.

Maddalyn, 17, was laid to rest following a funeral service held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at High Desert Church in Victorville. Isabell was 16 when she died and would have turned 17 on Aug. 19, five days after her death. Her funeral service is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, also at High Desert Church.

A pancake breakfast fundraiser benefiting both families is also planned for Sunday, Sept. 20, from 7 to 11 a.m. at Roy’s Crab Shack, located at 15200 Rancherias Road in Apple Valley.

According to the fundraiser flyer, a $10 donation is requested, with all proceeds going directly to the families to help with funeral and memorial expenses, ongoing household needs, loss of wages and other unexpected burdens.

The fundraiser is being held in memory of Maddalyn and Isabell and invites the community to come together to support both families.

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