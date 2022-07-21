All News
Geico Claims vehicle and Chevy truck crash at Ranchero and Mariposa in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported following a two vehicle traffic collision in the City of Hesperia on Wednesday.
It happened at about 4:30 pm, on July 20, 2022, at the intersection of Ranchero and Mariposa Roads.
The collision involved a white four-door Geico claims vehicle and a gray Chevy truck.
A couple of children involved in the collision were evaluated by emergency personnel for injuries.
Two flatbed tow trucks were requested to the scene. Meanwhile the official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.
