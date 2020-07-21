All News
Gatherings with family and friends from other households linked to COVID-19 outbreaks
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — COVID-fatigue is something we’re all dealing with. We’re tired of being cooped up, tired of being careful, and tired of not seeing our friends and extended families. And this fatigue can make us careless, which is the primary reason we are seeing coronavirus cases spiking here in the County and across the state.
So while we’d all enjoy getting together for summer socializing, public and private gatherings are still prohibited under the state’s stay-at-home order, and our health officials are strenuously warning against violating that order. The bottom line is that data is showing that private gatherings have been clearly linked to recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
In the last month, 71% of those infected with COVID-19 told a contact tracer that they had attended a family gathering in the last 14 days — a total of 228 people out of 319 interviewed by contact tracers that indicated they attended a gathering.
Data is also showing that transmission of the virus is coming from younger adults and teenagers.
- The majority of confirmed cases (52.2%) is coming from those between the age of 20 and 39.
- Another 24.4% of the cases are between the age of 10 and 19.
“Gathering with family and friends from other households — chatting, laughing, and having a great time — is precisely how this virus spreads. That’s why the state’s stay-at-home order banning gatherings among people from different households is an order, not simply advice,” stated health officials.
