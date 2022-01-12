All News
Gateway Drive between Air Expressway and Innovation Way closed for repairs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Improvements on a busy roadway near the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville will require a nearly month-long closure.
Due to planned street improvements, Gateway Drive will be closed in both directions between Air Expressway and Innovation Way from Jan. 11 through Feb. 20.
Motorists must utilize alternate routes. City officials said detours will be in place and delays can be expected.
“Those who must travel in the area of this road closure are advised to use extreme caution and to obey all posted traffic signs, devices, and personnel,” stated Sue Jones, Public Information Officer for the City of Victorville.
