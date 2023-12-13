Gas Prices in Victor Valley Dip Below $4, Offering Some Relief for Drivers

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – California drivers in the Victor Valley area are finally experiencing some relief at the pump as gas prices drop below $4 for the first time in months.

This downward trend comes as welcome news for consumers who have been grappling with high prices for other essentials.

According to AAA, the average gas price in California currently stands at $4.70 per gallon. In San Bernardino County, the average is slightly lower at $4.62, while in Los Angeles County it is slightly higher at $4.82.

Berri Brothers’ prices as of Dec. 12, 2023. (Hugo Valdez, VVNG)

However, some gas stations in the Victor Valley area have managed to bring their prices below the $4 mark, with several others throughout San Bernardino County following suit.

As of today, GasBuddy has reported that at least four gas stations in the Victor Valley are selling regular gasoline below $4, including the ARCO on Three Flags Ct in Hesperia for $3.99, Berri Brothers on Palmdale Rd in Victorville for $3.95 (Cash price is $3.91), and Costco, available exclusively for members, also on Palmdale Rd in Victorville for $3.99.

Despite the recent downtrend, drivers in California and Hawaii are still paying more at the pump compared to the national average.

Costco gas prices in Victorville (Hugo Valdez, VVNG)

AAA reported that the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.14 on Tuesday, marking a drop of 9 cents in the past week and 23 cents in the last month.

Meanwhile, the shopping gas app GasBuddy reported an even lower national average of $3.10 on Tuesday. This is the first time since December 2022 that the nationwide average has fallen below $4 per gallon. AAA recorded the peak price at $5.03 per gallon on June 16, 2022.

States such as Texas, along with several others in the South and Midwest, are currently providing the most affordable prices for consumers. This is mainly due to the decline in crude oil costs, which have dropped from over $90 per barrel in September to nearly $70 per barrel.

Drivers across Victor Valley are now filled with hope as these lower gas prices alleviate some of their financial burdens. With prices continuing to decrease, many are eagerly anticipating further relief in the coming weeks.

Lowest Gas Prices in the Victor Valley as of 3:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 2023, according to GasBuddy.

12078 Three Flags Ct, Hesperia – ARCO – $3.99

15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville – Berri Brothers – $3.95 (Cash price is $3.91)

14555 Valley Center Drive, Victorville – Costco – members only – $3.99

14511 Palmdale Rd, Victorville – Circle K – $3.95

